Why did shooter Abhinav Bindra retire in 2016? Olympic gold medallist responds to a fan's query

Abhinav Bindra created history when he became the first-ever Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics in 2008. The then 25-year-old had scripted a unique feat by winning the country's first gold in an individual event when he returned with the yellow metal in the 10-m air rifle competition.

In addition, the legendary shooter Bindra had secured as many as four consecutive gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, from 2002 to 2014, and also ended as the top-prize winner at the World Championships held in 2006. While he was close to winning another Olympic medal in Rio 2016, he ended at the fourth spot. Nonetheless what followed was a surprising move from Bindra as he retired from the sport in the same year.

Recently, a fan commented on a video of Bindra's memorable Olympic gold medal triumph on August 11, 2008, shared by The Bridge's account. A Twitter user wrote, "Why he retired too early is something he will answer someday to his fans.." To this, the 39-year-old Bindra broke his silence and also replied to the user.

He wrote, "1.) Recognised my fading skills 2). Failed in two successive Games 3). Was the appropriate time to give my spot to a younger athlete and talent ! (did not just want to hold on to it)"

For the unversed, Abhinav wasn't India's first-ever Olympic medallist among shooters. Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had secured silver in the 2004 Athens Olympics, however, Bindra moved past him and ensured a top-spot finish in the 2008 edition. After Bindra, Gagan Narang claimed bronze in the same 10m Air Rifle category in the 2012 London Olympics whereas Vijay Kumar matched Rathore's feat and won silver in the 25 m rapid fire pistol competition. These four are the only elite members from the shooting fraternity to have won Olympic medals for the country.