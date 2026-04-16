Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants? check result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won yesterday's (Apr 15) IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets. With the win, RCB (8 points in 5 games) moved to top spot on the points table while LSG (4 points in 5 matches) slipped down to seventh. Chasing a modest 147, RCB were never in trouble as reached to the target in 16th over. For the defending champions, Virat Kohli top scored with 49 while skipper Rajat Patidar (27 off 13) and Jitesh Sharma (23 not out off 9), played handy cameos. For LSG, Prince Yadav took 3/32 in three overs and Avesh Khan picked up 2/23 in four overs.

Not 100% fit Kohli takes RCB home

Virat Kohli, who became the orange cap (228 runs) holder after his innings of 49 runs vs LSG, revealed after the game that he's not 100 percent fit. "I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So yeah, just getting back up to my best," said the veteran batter.

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After Phil Salt departed early, Kohli added 57 runs for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal and 20 runs with skipper Patidar before being dismissed on the 11th over with team at 86/3. RCB were well on course of victory by the time Kohli departed, needing 60-odd runs in nearly 10 overs with seven wickets left.

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