All-Star Game: WATCH | National League come out triumphant over American League after historic swing-off

The National League won only its second All-Star game in last 12 years on Tuesday (Jul 15) but the way they won it was first in the mid-summer classic's 95-year history. The game was 6-6 after nine innings then a swing-off took place - a first of its kind. National League came out on top after beating American League 4-3 in six-man contest. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber went deep on all of his three swings for National League and was named Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP for his efforts.

“It was awesome,” Schwarber said of the experience after the historic game. “The guys were really into it. They were yelling, screaming, cheering me on every swing. When that last one goes over, they were all pumped. It was a lot of fun.” Before the swing-off, the National League was winning the All-Star game before conceding two home runs in the top of 9th.

The game started with NL hitting two HRs in bottom of 1st before adding four more homers in bottom of 6th. American League's first homer came in top of 7th and they come in a bunch - four to be precise before they added two more in top of 9th. The game would have ended if the NL had hit even one HR in bottom of the 9th but then we wouldn't have had the historic game. In total, AL All-Star team recorded nine hits while NL All-Star team managed their six homers in eight hits.

All-Star Game Swing-off Score