/Who is Salman Mirza? Meet Pakistani pacer who shone in 1st T20I against Bangladesh

In the ongoing T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Pakistan had a tough start to the series as Bangladesh beat them by 7 wickets in the series opener in Dhaka on Sunday (Jul 20). Unfortunately, the Pakistan team are playing this series without their top players - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. In the absence of senior players, the team faced a difficult time and lack of experience showed clearly in their performances.

Salman Mirza, who is playing his first match for Pakistan, made an impressive debut. He dismissed both Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das during the powerplay and provided Pakistan team some hope before Bangladesh batters took control again.

Who is Salman Mirza?

Salman Mirza, born on 1 January, 2005 in Lahore, is a young and talented left-arm fast bowler from Pakistan. He recently made his international debut for Pakistan national team and had a good start to his career, taking two important early wickets against Bangladesh in the series opener in Dhaka.

Known for his bowling style that is similar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mirza can swing the ball both ways and can also bowl long spells at a good pace.

As several star players are not in the squad, this series is a good chance for Pakistan Cricket team to test their bench strength and young pacer, Salman Mirza looks like a player to watch out for in the remaining matches of the series.

As it happened: PAK vs BAN, 1st T20I

In the first T20I, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Pakistan managed to score only 110 runs in 19.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman, top scored with 44 runs off 34 balls, including six fours and one six. The rest of the top and middle-order batters failed to score runs.

In response to Pakistan's total, Bangladesh batters chased the target easily and still had 27 balls left. For Pakistan, debutant Salman Mirza gave some hope by taking two early wickets but all his contribution goes in vain as Bangladeshi batter Parvez Hossain remained not out with 56 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes and guided his team to the win.