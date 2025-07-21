PAK coach Hesson says pitch 'not up to the standard' after loss against Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Pakistan's newest coach Mike Hesson has called out the Mirpur pitch used during the first T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday (Jul 20) which his team lost by a fair margin. Hesson, while criticising the pitch, did acknowledge failure from the batters' end as well. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are high after backing up with their maiden T20I series win in Sri Lanka with a dominant win against Pakistan to start off the three-match series. Despite the pitch being not ideal, as said by Pak coach, Fakhar Zaman did play his shots and scored 44 off 34 to show a little more application could have averted this loss.

"I think (the pitch) is not ideal for anybody," Hesson said after the match. "Teams are trying to prepare for the Asia Cup or the (T20) World Cup. It is not acceptable. It is still no excuse for some of the decisions we made with the bat. But this pitch is not up to international standards. You need good cricket wickets to develop cricketers. There was some good wickets during the BPL, to be fair. It is not up to the standard when international cricket is being played."

Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon, who won Player of the Match for his unbeaten 56, disagreed with the Pak coach and said the visitors could not 'adjust to the pitch. as they chased down 111-run target with seven wickets in hand.

"We didn't feel (it was a bad pitch) as we chased it down in less than 16 overs," he said. "We could have scored 150-160 runs if we batted the full 20 overs. It may be so that they couldn't adjust to the pitch. We adjusted better than them. The Dhaka pitch usually benefits the bowlers. We tried to assess the wicket quickly. It was our first plan."