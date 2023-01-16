Who is Darius Miles? All about Ex-Alabama basketball player who is charged for capital murder

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Darius Miles was one of two suspects detained and charged with capital murder after Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was shot and killed Sunday along the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Miles, a former basketball player for Alabama, is being detained without bond at the local jail. Michael Lynn Davis is another suspect who has been detained without bond. It was discovered that the shooting took place in the 400 block of Grace Street, just off University Boulevard. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the shooting seemed to be the result of a brief disagreement between the victims and the accused.

The director of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Capt. Jack Kennedy, would not reveal who police think fired the shot on Sunday, but he did indicate that both suspects are facing charges since their actions resulted in Harris' death. Harris was a passenger in the car, but the driver told police that the car had been shot at and that he had retaliated in self-defense. The car spotted a UA police car and pulled over near the Walk of Champions to ask for assistance. Officers were then sent there around 1:45 on Sunday am.

Who was Darius Miles?

From the Washington, DC region, Miles is 21 years old. He had been a member of the Alabama basketball team for three seasons and was in his third year as a student at UA. He attended IMG Academy before enrolling at UA, and the 247Sports Composite rated him as a three-star talent right out of high school. Over offers from Georgetown, Seton Hall, Rhode Island and Rutgers, he chose Alabama.

Darius Miles' career

UA made the announcement that Miles is no longer a part of the Crimson Tide basketball team in a statement on Sunday. The statement extended deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from incident. It added that they were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team. UA also said that athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation.

Miles had been there for the LSU game on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. He was dressed casually and was with the squad. Prior to the game, Miles' season had already been declared over due to an ankle injury. Only six games this season saw him play. Since the beginning of the season, he has been suffering from an ankle issue. After the Mississippi State match, Miles also missed some time due to "personal circumstances," according to coach Nate Oats. This season, Miles played an average of 6.5 minutes per game but did not make any starts. He last made an appearance on December 20 against Jackson State. He participated in 30 games last season and made two starts, playing 17.2 minutes per game on average.