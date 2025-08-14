/Which country's players top the runs and wickets charts at Asia Cup? Hint - It's not India!

The Men's Asia Cup is a premier cricket tournament that started in 1984. It features top Asian teams such as India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The tournament is played in two formats - One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 (T20). Currently, India is the most successful team in this tournament with eight titles (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023). Sri Lanka follows closely with six titles (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022), while Pakistan has lifted the trophy twice (2000 and 2012).

The 2025 Men’s Asia Cup (T20) will feature eight teams and is going to start from September 9. Although India is the official host but still all the matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The teams are divided into two groups, Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman. While, Group B has Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Over the years, many players have set many historic records and some have also reached new milestones in this tournament. But have you ever wondered who has taken the most wickets or scored the most runs in Asia Cup history? If no, then let’s take a look at the top players with most wickets and runs in Asia Cup.

Which bowler has the most wickets in Asia Cup history?

The former Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga, holds the record for the most wickets in the Asia Cup history (33 wickets). Following him on the second place is his teammate Muttiah Muralitharan, with 30 wickets. In fact, the list of top wicket-takers in Asia Cup is dominated by Sri Lankan bowlers. Lets check the top five bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup.

Lasith Malinga (SL) - 33 wickets in 15 matches

Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) - 30 wickets in 24 matches

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 29 wickets in 26 matches

Shakib-Al-Hasan (BAN) - 28 wickets in 25 matches

Ajantha Mendis (SL) - 26 wickets in 8 matches

Which batter has the most runs in Asia Cup history?

Sanath Jayasuriya, also from Sri Lanka, has scored the most runs in Asia Cup history (1220 runs in 25 matches). India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, features next on the list, with 1210 runs in 36 matches.

Five batters with most runs in Asia Cup