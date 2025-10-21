/Where is Sarfaraz Khan? Mumbai's batter looks out of favour with BCCI after latest snub

India batter Sarfaraz Khan's curious case of omission from India A squad to face against South Africa before the upcoming home Test series has picked up the chatter. The batter had made his Test debut Rohit Sharma in February 2024 after years of scoring runs in domestic circuit. He last played against New Zealand in the three-Test home series late last. India had lost the series 0-3 and Sarfaraz, after scoring a brilliant 150 in the first Test, could not perform well. He recently played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu & Kashmir, scoring 42 and 32 runs in two innings, respectively.

Sarfaraz's journey in and out of Indian Test team

After the home Test series against New Zealand, Sarfaraz was elected in India's shadow team ahead of Test series in Australia. He played one ODI against Australia's PM XI but score only one runs at number 8. Dealing with fitness issue, he worked hard to be fitter but failed to get a place in India squad for England Test tour. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said at the time that Karun Nair has leapfrogged Sarfaraz.

After Karun Nair was dropped post his not so good England tour, it was expected that Sarfaraz will be picked up. The Mumbai batter, however, could not make it to the West Indies home series squad because of an injury as informed by Agarkar. Now, despite being fit and performing reasonably well, Sarfaraz still couldn't find a place even in India A team.

Sarfaraz's performance in domestic and Test cricket