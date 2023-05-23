When Shane Warne passed away, it felt like we Indians lost one of our own: PM Modi recalls Aussie legend

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Australia. While addressing the Indian diaspora at a special community event in Sydney, on Tuesday (May 23), he spoke at length on the cricketing ties between India and Australia. PM Modi lauded the cricketing relations between both countries and also recalled Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne, who passed away early in 2022. The late leg spinner died due to a suspected heart attack during a vacation in Thailand at the age of 52.

Warne is a legend of the gentlemen's game. He ended his illustrious career with 708 Test scalps - second-most in the format -- and 293 wickets in ODIs. He ended with a whopping 1,001 wickets in the international circuit and was part of Australia's victorious ODI World Cup campaigns in 1996 and 1999. He was the first captain to lift the IPL trophy, representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR), during the inaugural season in 2008. Warne was loved by many across the globe and created a huge fan base worldwide, especially in India. Thus, PM Modi recalled Warne while lauding the cricketing ties between India and Australia, ahead of next month's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between the two senior men's teams at The Oval, London.

PM Modi recalls late Shane Warne: His death felt like we Indians lost someone of our own

During his speech, PM Modi said, "Our cricketing ties have completed 75 years. The context on-field is as exciting as our deep friendship off the field. This time, several Australian women cricketers participated in the first edition of the Women's Premier League."