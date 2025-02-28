Brazilian superstar Neymar on Thursday (Feb 27) opened up on his transfer saga in 2013 when he almost joined Bayern Munich over Barcelona. Neymar, who recently made his return to Santos also stated how he helped legendary Lionel Messi take penalties. Neymar had a successful club career where he won league titles with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Hilal where he was plagued with injuries.

Neymar opens up on 2013 transfer

"I almost went to Bayern because of Guardiola. I went to receive the Puskas award, and my father kept calling me at two in the morning, saying, 'I'm coming over, open the door now.' There I was, in my underwear and t-shirt, and there were my father and Guardiola. Guardiola entered my room and started talking to me. 'I want to take you to the team I'm going to, come play with me, I will make you the best,” Neymar said on his 2013 transfer saga while speaking to the Podpah podcast.

In 2013, Neymar was the centre of a transfer saga where he made a $75 million move to Barcelona amid interest from other big names like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Real went for Gareth Bale in the same transfer window while Neymar despite meeting then-Bayern boss Pep Guardiola decided to move to Barcelona.

The star Brazilian would go on to enjoy a successful spell with Barcelona as he won the treble of Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey in 2015. He later moved to PSG for a world record fee in 2017 and led them to the Champions League final in 2020 and won multiple Ligue One titles.

Neymar also opened up on how Messi would seek his help in Barcelona training as they practiced penalties. Messi, Neymar and later Luis Suarez formed a formidable trio at Barcelona as they dominated the mid 2010s.