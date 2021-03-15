'When I first arrived at Chennai...': CSK's Lungi Ngidi reveals how MS Dhoni gave him 'goosebumps'

South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has revealed how he was left in awe of MS Dhoni after joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The Proteas bowler has further revealed how he was taken aback by Dhoni's aura, which gave him goosebumps while adding he is eager to play under 'Captain Cool’ again in IPL 2021, starting from April 9.

"When I first arrived at Chennai, you'd walk out and you'd hear the crowd chant his name, you would get goosebumps and they're not even talking about you. He is massive for cricket, massive for Chennai. Like everyone says, Captain Cool," Ngidi told ESPNCricinfo.

Ngidi scalped 11 wickets from seven matches in 2018 before opting out of the next edition due to injury. In IPL 2020, Ngidi played four matches but picked up nine wickets.

The South African quick bowler hailed Dhoni for the way he carries himself while also lauding his nature of keeping his emotions in check.

"He's been very consistent; that's the one thing I was amazed at the most… his consistency and how he carries himself, behaves as a captain. For me, that was one of the most amazing things. Never showing too much emotion but when you'd need to get a bit of a pick-up talk from the captain, he'd give it to you. Very amazing man and very happy to be playing under him," Ngidi added.

CSK added the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishanth to their squad in the IPL 2021 auction and Ngidi is looking forward to playing with them in the tournament.

"The combination is going to be interesting to see. Who plays, who misses out but the coaching staff and the captain get along very well and they've always got plans to fix things. So, I'm really excited to see how the guys are going to get it this year," the fast bowler said.