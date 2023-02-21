'What is the question?': Jurgen Klopp left flabbergasted over reporter's question about Vinicius Junior

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left flabbergasted by a journalist's question during a press conference on the eve of his side's round-of-16 match against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp was fielding questions when one reporter asked if Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior brought the abuse upon himself due to his 'provocative' action sometimes 'that creates some reaction’.

A bemused Klopp heard the question intently before answering, "What is the question? That he [Vinicius] is doing something on the pitch that could cause it?"

"There is nothing in the world that could justify that. Imagine if I say yes? That would be completely insane," said Klopp.

The German manager heaped praises on Vini Jr. by adding, "He's a world-class player. He's already a Real Madrid legend at a very young age."

"He was in that night [Champions League final] at a young age, but he scored in the decisive moment and I am pretty sure that makes him already a Real Madrid legend."

Notably, Vinicius Junior has been subject to racist chants and abuse on several occasions throughout his relatively short playing career. Earlier this month, during a La Liga game against Mallorca, the opposition fans hurled racist abuse towards the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, the Atletico Madrid fans hung a mannequin wearing Vini's jersey on a bridge outside Madrid's training ground last month.

Vini Jr. was the difference between the two sides when they squared up last season during the UCL Final in Paris.

The left winger arrived at the back post and calmly slotted a precise ball from Fred Valverde to the back of the net to give Madrid their 14th Champions League trophy.

Klopp, meanwhile, suffered his second UCL final defeat against Madrid - the previous one coming in 2018 in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies)