'What are you looking at, you fool?': Messi's taunt on T-shirts and mugs now. SEE PICS

When Messi lost his cool and yelled at Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands, saying "What are you looking at you, fool? Get lost!", he didn't know that this will soon become the trend among people. This quote is becoming a part of pop culture and made its way onto coffee mugs, T-shirts, and caps with the original Spanish quote by Messi, "Qué mirás, bobo? Qué mirás, bobo?… Andá para allá".

In a viral video, Messi is seen being interviewed after Friday's tense quarter-final match against the Netherlands, when his gaze wanders off camera. He then addresses the Dutch substitute, whose two late goals forced the two teams into penalties, while the reporter struggles to get his attention.

QUÉ MIRÁS BOBO

QUÉ MIRÁS BOBO

ANDÁ PA ALLÁ BOBO pic.twitter.com/s2D1lbOhj5 — DjMaRiiO (@DjMaRiiO) December 9, 2022

Argentina won that match, but Messi was upset with the referee who gave Weghorst a free kick after the game. FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against both teams after a World Cup record of 18 yellow cards and multiple mass confrontations during the game.

In Argentina, however, Lionel Messi has been compared to Diego Maradona, a troubled genius known for flaming instances both on and off the field.

Businesses jumped on the slogan right away, with mugs selling for 1,600 pesos ($9), T-shirts for 2,900 pesos, and caps for 3,900 pesos.

Here are some of the pictures of products with Messi's quotes: We made the T-shirts right away. The phrase went viral because, in another stage, Messi had a calm, low profile. But people wanted him to have a bit of Diego (Maradona) spiciness," said clothing designer Tony Molfese, 31.