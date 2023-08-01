'We know our team combination for Asia Cup' - Jadeja on criticism for constant experiments in WI ODIs

India lost the second and penultimate ODI to West Indies by six wickets as the visitors continued to experiment with their team combination in the three-match series. In the series opener, India banked on their middle and lower order, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being demoted in the batting line-up, to chase down a paltry 115. In the second ODI, India went without Rohit and Kohli as a second-stringed Indian team, under Hardiik Pandya, and managed only 181 to lose by six wickets.

After the defeat, many have slammed the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led Indian think tank for their constant experiments with the home ODI World Cup only a few months away. Many former cricketers and experts believe India is tinkering too much with their line-up and remain confused with their team combination ahead of two marquee events, such as the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI WC. Prior to the third ODI's commencement, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja addressed the media and claimed that there is no confusion as Rohit-Dravid and the team management are sure about their team combination going ahead, especially for the Asia Cup.

"This is the series before the Asia Cup and World Cup, where we can experiment, we can try out new combinations. It will give us an idea about the team's balance, strengths and weaknesses," Jadeja told reporters on the eve of the series decider in Trinidad.

'Captain and team management know what combination they are going to play'

The 34-year-old Jadeja added, "Captain and team management know what combination they are going to play. There is no confusion at all. We have already decided what is going to be the combination in the Asia Cup, they have already decided that before. But it's more about trying out a particular player or batter at a batting position."

India will hope to win the three ODIs versus West Indies, who are not even part of the upcoming ODI WC in the subcontinent, on Tuesday (August 01). After this, India will gear up for Asia Cup, which kicks off in Pakistan next month, with the home ODI WC in October-November.

