‘We have to adapt’- Thomas Tuchel turns climate activist as he demands action

With the impacts of climate change becoming more and more apparent with each passing day, Chelsea's frontman, Thomas Tuchel, recently called upon football pros to lead the world by example and tackle this threat head-on. With heat waves plaguing the United Kingdom, stirring trouble for players competing in the sweltering heat, it was only a matter of time before the issue was addressed by Premier League bigwigs.

With heat waves becoming a recurring phenomenon, scientists suggest that the human race merely has three to four years to bring about a change to ensure that the planet remains inhabitable in the future. Various international bodies have repeatedly warned people to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle otherwise future generations will be forced to deal with serious issues like soaring temperatures and scarcity of water.

In a more football-centric context, scientists have issued warnings, predicting that various stadiums may find themselves underwater by 2050 due to rapidly rising sea levels. Stamford Bridge and West Ham's London Stadium are some of the most prominent grounds that may find themselves submerged in the near future.

Tuchel donned his environmentalist hat as he discussed the matter while answering questions about the Premier League's move to make water breaks mandatory, which has likely been in response to the recurring heatwaves.

"We can be huge role models in it because we have this recognition and range that people follow us. We can be role models. And while I’m saying this I’m drinking out of a plastic bottle, which is simply not good! We need to be on it. Because we are not alone. We are role models and we have to adapt."

Chelsea are hot on the heels of a 1-0 win against Everton after Jorginho stepped up and nudged the London-based outfit into the lead with a penalty. They are currently hurtling towards a clash against Tottenham Hotspur and will hope to record a much more convincing win as they host The Lilywhites at Stamford Bridge.