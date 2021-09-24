We are balancing MI and team India's needs: Shane Bond provides update on Hardik Pandya's injury

Mumbai Indians (MI) have dearly missed the presence of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the ongoing second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE after facing back-to-back losses. Mumbai Indians got off to a stuttering start with a loss against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game of the UAE leg before succumbing to a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second game on Thursday.

Hardik, who is one of the vital cogs in the Mumbai Indians squad has so far missed both their games since the resumption of the IPL 2021 season. Hardik is recovering from an injury and is expected to return to the playing XI for Mumbai Indians' next game against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. MI bowling coach Shane Bond provided a crucial update regarding the all-rounder's comeback post the team's loss to KKR on Thursday.

Bond said Mumbai Indians are balancing their own needs and keeping team India's needs in mind while dealing with Hardik's workload in the ongoing second leg of IPL 2021. Hardik is part of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 this year and is touted to play a massive role for the Men in Blue with the bat and the ball.

"Hardik is training well. He trained today (Thursday) and he is getting closer to playing. We are balancing the needs of our team along with the needs of Team India as well. This franchise looks after its players. We are hopeful that Hardik will be back for the next match, he trained well on Thursday," Bond said during the post-match press conference after MI's defeat against KKR.

"It is not a hard directive, you have a duty towards the players. You have to look after them, like anything you have to balance everything and you have to balance what the player wants. One thing our franchise does is look after our players. There is no point in rushing him back, you do not want him to get injured and miss rest of the tournament when we have a chance to win it," he added.

In Hardik's absence, Mumbai slipped to their second straight defeat on Thursday. Batting first, Rohit Sharma & Co. got off to a good start with a 78-run stand between openers Rohit (33) and Quinton de Kock (55). However, the middle-order faltered as KKR pacers restricted the defending champions on 155.

In reply, KKR chased down the target comfortably with as many as 4.5 overs to spare. Venkatesh Iyer continued his impressive run as an opener and notched up his maiden half-century, smashing 53 off 30 balls while Rahul Tripathi scored a sublime unbeaten 74 off 42 deliveries to help KKR bag a 7-wicket win and make it two wins in a row in the UAE leg of the tournament.