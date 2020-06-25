'We acted too euphorically, I am extremely sorry': Dominic Thiem apologises over Adria Tour mishap

Dominic Thiem has followed Novak Djokovic by apologising for his conduct in the much-talked-about Adria Tour following which four tennis players have tested positive for coronavirus including Djokovic himself.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric have been tested positive for COVID-19 after the completion of exhibition events in Serbia and Croatia. While crowds were allowed to witness the return of tennis, social distancing and health safety measures were tossed out of the window with players embracing at the net, playing basketball together and partying.

Thiem was the winner of the Belgrade leg of Adria Tour at Djokovic’s tennis centre by Danube river. However, the 26-year-old has now realized the devastating effect of Tour on the world of tennis with severe backlash from the community.

I am extremely sorry: Dominic Thiem

ALSO READ: Adria Tour: Latest series of gaffes from Novak Djokovic

“We played without an audience for weeks, so we have been more than happy about the fans at the event,” Thiem said in an Instagram post. “We trusted the Serbian government’s corona rules, but we have been too optimistic.

“Our behaviour was a mistake, we acted too euphorically. I am extremely sorry.”

Even though players didn’t break government protocols during the tournament, it allowed everyone to witness how a casual approach towards the virus could turn into a catastrophe.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic's faulty serve to the tennis world

Thiem didn’t play in Zadar due to his commitment with Ultimate Tennis Showdown, which is being held on weekends at the Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy in France.

“I’ve now got tested five times within the last ten days and the result was always negative. I wish everyone who is infected all the best and quick recovery,” Thiem added.

