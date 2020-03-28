WATCH: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo launces new song 'We not giving up' on COVID-19

With the COVID-19 taking the entire world under its dreaded wings, the daily life has come to a stand-still. In the world of sports, every major tournaments and event have either been cancelled or postponed with sportspersons now taking to social media platforms to keep their fans engaged and motivated during these tough times. Many athletes have been seen urging their fans and followers to remain at their house in a bid to fight against the deadly COVID-19.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is also famous for his chartbuster – ‘Champions’ – has released another song, this time on coronavirus, to entertain and motivate everyone. Bravo launched his song on YouTube and took to photo-blogging platform Instagram to announce it.

"We Not Giving Up On this Outbreak due to Pandemic, My Heartful Prayers to all of you out there! Lets fight together A Positive Song during this Outbreak," Bravo wrote on Instagram with a video of his song.

Bravo’s latest release has since gone viral on Instagram and YouTube with fans praising the effort by the veteran Windies all-rounder. In the song, Bravo appeals to everyone to stay safe and take all necessary precautions to fight against COVID-19. He urges that washing hands regularly and staying at home is a must to avoid contracting the virus.

The novel coronavirus has left the entire world in stand-still with over 3 lakh people being infected while more than 20,000 people have lost their lives.

Bravo was supposed to be seen next in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but the pandemic has left the sporting calendar shattered.

While IPL 2020 hasn’t been cancelled yet but with India continue to be in lockdown, the chances are less that the cash-rich tournament will take place. Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had ruled out a postponed version of IPL which can be held after a few months due to ICC’s FTP.