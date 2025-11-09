/WATCH | Washington Sundar wins Impact Player award after India clinch T20I series against Australia

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar was awarded the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ medal after his brilliant performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, which India won 2-1. Throughout the series, Sundar proved that why he is an important asset for India in the shortest format of the game. In a video shared by the BCCI on Sunday (Nov 9) titled “Dressing Room BTS”, Sundar was seen smiling as team operations manager Rahil Khaja handed him the medal.

Watch the medal ceremony video below -

“Coming over here and getting an opportunity to play in Australia is amazing, and to have contributed to the team’s victory makes me definitely happy," Sundar was quoted as saying to bcci.tv after receiving the medal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Check - Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

During the T20I series against Australia, Sundar featured in the third and fourth match only. In the third T20I in Hobart, he did not bowl but was sent up the batting order which surprised several. He proved himself by scoring 49 runs off 23 balls, including four sixes and three fours and guide India to a five-wicket win over hosts.

Then, in the fourth T20I, he bowled only towards the end but still took three wickets in five balls across two overs, triggering an Australian batting collapse and helped his team to win the match by 48 runs and also the series by 2-1.

Sundar also thanked COO Rahil Khaja for his continuous hard work behind the scenes. "It's such a great feeling to get this medal from him. We know the kind of work he (Khaja) puts in every single day to make a lot of our jobs very easy," Sundar added.