/Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

From Shubman Gill to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran and Daryl Mitchell.
India's star opener Rohit Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 points. So far, in 276 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,370 runs at an average of 49.22. His tally also includes 33 centuries.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is placed at the second position with 764 points. Zadran in his ODI career has played 39 matches and has scored 1,869 runs an average of 51.91. His tally also includes six centuries and nine half-centuries.
The star Kiwis batter, Daryl Mitchell, features next on this list. Currently, Mitchell with 746 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 55 matches and has scored 2,219 runs at an average of 51.60-.
India's current ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is placed fourth on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 745 points. In his ODI career, Gill has played 58 matches and scored 2,818 runs at an average of 56.36. His tally also includes eight centuries.
The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, is next on the list with 728 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings.
In ODIs, Babar has played 137 matches and scored 6,336 runs an average of 53.24. His tally also includes 19 centuries and 37 half-centuries.