LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 13:33 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 13:33 IST

From Shubman Gill to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran and Daryl Mitchell. 

Rohit Sharma (India) - 781 points
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 781 points

India's star opener Rohit Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 points. So far, in 276 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,370 runs at an average of 49.22. His tally also includes 33 centuries.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 764 points
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 764 points

In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is placed at the second position with 764 points. Zadran in his ODI career has played 39 matches and has scored 1,869 runs an average of 51.91. His tally also includes six centuries and nine half-centuries.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 746 points
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 746 points

The star Kiwis batter, Daryl Mitchell, features next on this list. Currently, Mitchell with 746 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 55 matches and has scored 2,219 runs at an average of 51.60-.

Shubman Gill (India) - 745 points
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (India) - 745 points

India's current ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is placed fourth on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 745 points. In his ODI career, Gill has played 58 matches and scored 2,818 runs at an average of 56.36. His tally also includes eight centuries.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 728 points
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 728 points

The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, is next on the list with 728 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings.

In ODIs, Babar has played 137 matches and scored 6,336 runs an average of 53.24. His tally also includes 19 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

Trending Photo

From VVS Laxman to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most Test runs at Eden Gardens
5

From VVS Laxman to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most Test runs at Eden Gardens

Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025
5

Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets at Eden Gardens: No.5 has been sidelined by selectors
5

Meet 5 bowlers with most Test wickets at Eden Gardens: No.5 has been sidelined by selectors

From Rashid Khan to Ish Sodhi: 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is
5

From Rashid Khan to Ish Sodhi: 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

10 longest tunnels used by trains in the world
10

10 longest tunnels used by trains in the world