Watch: Virat Kohli shares light-hearted moment with PBKS match-winner Harpreet Brar

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar enjoyed a dream match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday as the southpaw scalped the wickets of Virat Kohl, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell while also contributing handy runs with the bat.

Brar was the game-changer for Punjab Kings against RCB as he helped his side seal their third win in seven matches in IPL 2021. The 25-year-old was spotted sharing a light-hearted moment with RCB skipper Kohli, who gave him a pat on the back for his terrific all-round show in the match.

PBKS went on to defeat RCB by 34 runs in what could be a turning point of the season for the KL Rahul-led outfit.

The official handle of IPL posted a video where Kohli was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Brar while also appreciating him for his performance on the field.

ALSO READ: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for rest of IPL 2021

Brar cleaned up Kohli before beating the defence of Maxwell as he castled him in successive deliveries. In the next over, Brar scalped the in-form de Villiers as the Mr 360 hit the ball straight to the hands of Rahul at short extra cover. The Punjab Kings all-rounder finished with three wickets while conceding just 19 runs.

In the match, Punjab Kings posted 179/5 after a flourishing knock by KL Rahul as the skipper got support from Chris Gayle and later Brar. Chasing 180, RCB kept losing wickets and fell off the chase early in their innings. While there were plenty of match-winners for RCB, none performed well to take the team over the winning line as they fell short by 34 runs to concede their second defeat in IPL 2021.