Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for rest of IPL 2021

In what comes as a massive decision, Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy duties for the franchise for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lie bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just one win in six matches so far in the T20 tournament. David Warner, who has been one of the legends of SRH, will continue to be a crucial part of the side but will play under the leadership of Kane Williamson, who is also the captain of New Zealand.

SRH took to social media platforms to announce their decision as they added that the management has also decided to change their overseas combination for their next match against Rajasthan Royals, to be played on Sunday in New Delhi.

Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as SRH captain - Here’s Sunrisers Hyderabad full statement:

Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals.

This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.