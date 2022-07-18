WATCH: Unreal fan-following! MS Dhoni papped by his ardent supporters in streets of London

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 03:57 PM(IST)

WATCH: Unreal fan-following! MS Dhoni papped by his ardent supporters (Photo | video grab) Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was surrounded by a plethora of fans in the streets of London. Here's the viral video:

MS Dhoni is currently in England. The former Indian captain witnessed some of India's white-ball matches versus England and enjoyed the proceedings of the second and penultimate ODI along with his former teammates Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, etc.

Recently, the 41-year-old Dhoni was seen walking in the streets of London. As a result, Dhoni was papped by his ardent followers on the streets and the video has gone viral in no time. Here's the unmissable video, which depicts the kind of craze the former Indian captain still has among his loyal fans:

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni in attendance at Lord's, waves at the crowd during India's 2nd ODI vs England - WATCH

×

ALSO READ | UNMISSABLE! Rohit's reaction goes viral after Pant hits winning runs in India's ODI series win vs ENG - WATCH

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He last played for India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where he scored a fighting 72-ball 50 but couldn't help India get over the line in their tricky 240-run chase versus eventual runners-up. Since then, he went on a year-long sabbatical and announced his retirement from the highest level before IPL 2020, in the UAE.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter ended with 17,266 international runs, 16 hundreds, 634 catches, 359 sixes, 195 stumpings and led India to all three major ICC titles, along with the No. 1 ranking in Tests, during his illustrious captaincy period. 

Dhoni remains active in the IPL and played the 15th season, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for half of the season. He will be seen in IPL 2023 for the Yellow Army.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jul 17, 2022 | 3rd ODI
India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2022
ENG
(45.5 ov) 259
VS
IND
261/5 (42.1 ov)
India beat England by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jul 17, 2022 | Final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, 2022
ZIM
(19.3 ov) 132
VS
NED
95 (18.2 ov)
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 37 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App