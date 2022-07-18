WATCH: Unreal fan-following! MS Dhoni papped by his ardent supporters in streets of London

MS Dhoni is currently in England. The former Indian captain witnessed some of India's white-ball matches versus England and enjoyed the proceedings of the second and penultimate ODI along with his former teammates Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, etc.

Recently, the 41-year-old Dhoni was seen walking in the streets of London. As a result, Dhoni was papped by his ardent followers on the streets and the video has gone viral in no time. Here's the unmissable video, which depicts the kind of craze the former Indian captain still has among his loyal fans:

M S Dhoni in London. Crazy Fans Are Chanting Dhoni Dhoni Behind Him and want to take selfie with him. Real Superstar. #msdhoni #dhoni #msdhoni #crazyfans pic.twitter.com/2ZMXMPZuWj — chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) July 16, 2022 ×

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He last played for India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where he scored a fighting 72-ball 50 but couldn't help India get over the line in their tricky 240-run chase versus eventual runners-up. Since then, he went on a year-long sabbatical and announced his retirement from the highest level before IPL 2020, in the UAE.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter ended with 17,266 international runs, 16 hundreds, 634 catches, 359 sixes, 195 stumpings and led India to all three major ICC titles, along with the No. 1 ranking in Tests, during his illustrious captaincy period.

Dhoni remains active in the IPL and played the 15th season, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for half of the season. He will be seen in IPL 2023 for the Yellow Army.