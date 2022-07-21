Watch: UNMISSABLE! Pujara gets thunderous applause after 3rd double ton for Sussex in County

Cheteshwar Pujara continues his dream run for Sussex in County Championship. In the County C'ship Division Two game between Sussex and Middlesex, being held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Pujara was at his punishing best as the right-hander slammed his third double ton for his side after the opposition opted to bowl first.

A day after Pujara completed his fifth century of the season, the Test specialist for India converted his hundred into a double century before being the last man to fall for a highly-impressive 403-ball 231, studded with 21 fours and 3 sixes. Riding on Pujara's 231 and Tom Alsop's 135, Sussex compiled a mammoth 523 all-out. After his dismissal, the Indian batter received a thunderous applause by his teammates and spectators at the Lord's balcony and the famous corridor of the iconic stadium. Here's the video:

Out onto the balcony to stand and applaud a fantastic innings. 👏@cheteshwar1 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/2hmvm9wMz4 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 20, 2022 ×

Pujara's walk back to the dressing room was also a memorable one for the veteran Test batter:

Courtesy of his daddy hundred, Sussex are in the driver's seat with Middlesex losing four wickets for less than 150 runs on board. However, they are 234-4 after end of 77 overs and will like to bring down the deficit with the help of their remaining batters.

Talking about Puajra, the 34-year-old continues to compile runs at the County Championship and is keeping himself in good form ahead of India's upcoming red-ball assignments in the ongoing second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. Even in Jasprit Bumrah-led India's seven-wicket loss at the hands of England in the one-off Test, in Edgbaston, held early this year, Pujara had returned with a fine half-century in visitors' second essay.