/WATCH | Star Australian batter Tim David suffers injury ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Australia’s build-up to the T20 World Cup has taken a hit after their star middle-order batter Tim David likely injured his hamstring while playing in the Big Bash League, raising questions about his fitness for the upcoming tournament, which is nearly two months away. David batted well for the Hobart Hurricanes in their win over the Perth Scorchers in Perth when he likely injured himself. The 29-year-old felt pain while running a quick second run. After being treated on the field, he had to retire hurt on 42 off 28 balls and walked off the field, looking clearly disappointed.

The Hurricanes later confirmed that David will undergo scans to find out how serious the injury is. This is also a concern for Australia, with the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starting on February 7.

“I just felt a little bit of something when I was trying to come back for two...It’s not ideal, but I didn’t want to make it worse. We’ll wait and see," David told Channel 7 after the match."

This is David’s second hamstring injury this year. Earlier, he suffered a major strain during the Indian Premier League that kept him out for two months and forced him to miss the playoffs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After he returned, Cricket Australia managed his workload carefully and later he played only three matches in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

