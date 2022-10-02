WATCH: Shocking video shows lifeless bodies of football fans lying on floor after deadly stampede in Indonesia

At least 174 people were killed and around 180 were left injured after a deadly stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia on Sunday. Chaos broke out at the stadium following the match between arch-rivals Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java. Arema FC fans stormed onto the pitch after a 3-2 loss against Surabaya resulting in one of the worst football tragedies in recent times.

The stampede reportedly happened after the police used tear gas to control the fans who had invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle. Thousands of fans tried to escape through only two exit gates resulting in a deadly stampede and suffocation.

Several videos have surfaced on social media where fans can be seen invading the pitch after the game and clashing with the police. Other videos showing fans trying to escort the injured ones out have also gone viral on social media.

In shocking footage that has surfaced on social media, the lifeless bodies of football fans can be seen lying on the ground in the aftermath of the deadly stampede. While some people can be seen attending to the injured, the lifeless bodies of others lie unattended.

Nico Afinta, the police chief in East Java said the fans started attacking police officers and damaging the police vehicles which prompted them to use tear gas. He said some of the fans that entered the pitch were 'anarchic'.

"It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars. We would like to convey that... not all of them were anarchic. Only about 3,000 who entered the pitch," he said.

The stampede occurred as the fans tried to flee the stadium through the two exit gates resulting in an accumulation and lack of oxygen. Many ended up losing their balance and were crushed by the huge crowd.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo ordered a security probe into the incident and has also ordered the temporary suspension of the Indonesian football league - Liga 1.