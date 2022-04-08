WATCH: Rohit Sharma talks about 'hunger' and 'desperation' in MI dressing room after KKR loss

The five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a spot of bother in IPL 2022. After their opening three games, the Mumbai Paltan remain winless and occupy the penultimate position in the points table. Facing two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at MCA Stadium, Pune on Wednesday evening (April 6), MI were expected to get off the mark courtesy their superior head-to-head record (22-7).

Talking about the match, KKR opted to bowl first after the coin toss. After a slow start, MI recovered courtesy Suryakumar Yadav's 36-ball 52, Tilak Verma's 38* and Kieron Pollard's 5-ball 22 not out to post 161-4. In reply, KKR were 67-3 at halfway stage and were soon reduced to 101-5 before Pat Cummins' 15-ball 56* (joint-fastest IPL fifty) and Venkatesh Iyer's 41-ball 50* took Kolkata past the finish line in the 16th over.

Post the KKR thrashing, captain Rohit Sharma addressed his troops in the dressing room and gave a motivating speech. He stressed on 'hunger' and 'desperation' and said, "We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It’s all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me. I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball."

Here's the video:

