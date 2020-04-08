WATCH: Roger Federer nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, The Rock and others for 'training for home' challenge

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced sportspersons to train indoors while either cancelling or postponing major sporting events such as the Olympics, Wimbledon, EURO, among other major tournaments. Swiss tennis wizard Roger Federer has been pretty active on social media platforms as he continues to keep his fans and followers engaged by posting videos of him training in his backyard.

Federer on Tuesday took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to post another video of him doing a solo drill in a bid to keep himself active during these tough times. Federer asked his fans to reply to him with their videos while adding that he will give them some tips to train alone. The Swiss maestro then went on to tag some of the biggest names in the world of sports, movies and music.

“Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely #tennisathome,” Federer tweeted.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020 ×

However, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, in another tweet, tagged many major sportspersons, actors and musicians. The likes of Virat Kohli, Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Hugh Jackman, Stephen Curry, Dwayne Johnson, Cold Play, among others were tagged by Federer as the tennis legend asked them how they are #TrainingFromHome.

“How else are you guys #TrainingFromHome @tonikroos @gianluigibuffon @imVkohli @tombrady @trevornoah @luka7doncic @billgates @swish41 @cristiano @alexzverev @cocogauff @kensingtonroyal @realhughjackman @rafaelnadal @stephencurry30 @therock @beargrylls @coldplay,” Federer wrote.

Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc, it is unclear as to when the sporting action will resume. There are some major tournaments scheduled to be played later in the year 2020 and if the situation doesn’t improve in coming weeks, then it is unlikely that fans will witness any sort of sporting action in the coming months.

