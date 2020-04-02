WATCH: Roger Federer gives 'another glimpse' of home practice in the backyard

Roger Federer Photograph:( AFP )
Swiss wizard Roger Federer on Wednesday took to social media platform Twitter to post a video of him practising tennis in his backyard, near his garage.
The entire sporting calendar has come to a screeching halt with almost all the major tournaments and events getting either postponed or completely cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest major event to get cancelled was Wimbledon 2020 and that has left the entire tennis fraternity heartbroken.
While almost every one of them is under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players have resorted to practising at their respective residences. Swiss wizard Roger Federer on Wednesday took to social media platform Twitter to post a video of him practising in his house, near his garage.
“Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together #stayhome,” Federer captioned the video.
ALSO READ: Exclusive: 'Virus rewriting history books in tennis' - Mahesh Bhupathi opens up on Wimbledon cancellation, life in lockdown and more
Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020
I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc
Meanwhile, the AELTC on Tuesday announced that the Wimbledon has been cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus pandemic while adding the 134th edition of Championships will be staged from June 23, 2021, to July 11, 2021.
Those who have paid for a ticket will receive have a refund while having the choice to purchase a pair of tickets in the Wimbledon 2021 for the same day and court.
Earlier this year, Federer had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, French Open has been postponed to September now, and this may see, Federer, playing the tournament.