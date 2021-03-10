Watch: Out or not-out? Danushka Gunathilaka given out for 'obstructing the field' against West Indies

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 10, 2021, 09.49 PM(IST)

Watch: Out or not-out? Danushka Gunathilaka given out for 'obstructing the field' against West Indies Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Danushka Gunathilaka on Wednesday became the first Sri Lankan player to be given out for ‘obstructing the field’ after the batsman was given out in a controversial fashion during the first ODI against West Indies in Antigua. Gunathilaka had pushed the ball away from the bowler, seemingly unintentionally, and was given out after an appeal from Kieron Pollard. 

The incident happened during the 22nd over of the Sri Lankan innings when Gunathilaka took a couple of steps forward in a bid to take a single but decided against it. However, when he was moving back to the crease, the ball deflected away from Pollard's reach with the underside of Gunathilaka's foot. 

The Windies skipper immediately appealed and the third umpire was called into action. The on-field umpire gave the soft signal as out. After going through the replays in slow-motion, the decision was upheld.  

Watch Video: Here's how Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed for obstructing the field:

Gunathilaka was stunned by the decision. Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur was spotted walking out of the dressing room and heading towards the match referee's or the fourth umpire's room. 

Even Tom Moody and former West Indies captain Darren Sammy were left shocked by the decision. Even fans on social media disagreed with the call with many saying it was against the spirit of the game. 

