WATCH: MS Dhoni's NO-LOOK big hit at the CSK nets goes viral ahead of IPL 2023
Story highlights
Ahead of IPL 2023 opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is sweating it out at the nets. He recently hit a no-look biggie and the video was shared by CSK's Twitter handle, which went viral in no time.
Ahead of IPL 2023 opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is sweating it out at the nets. He recently hit a no-look biggie and the video was shared by CSK's Twitter handle, which went viral in no time.
MS Dhoni is gearing up for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. The upcoming season will kick off on March 31 with the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) set to host the Dhoni-led CSK franchise on the opening day in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the tournament-opener, Dhoni is sweating it out at the nets.
Recently, the official Twitter handle of the CSK franchise shared a video of Dhoni's batting at the nets. The former Indian captain, who is known for his power-hitting, hit a no-look big shot and the video went viral in no time. The Yellow Army captioned the post saying, "Nonchalant"
Here's the viral tweet:
“Nonchalant!” 🚁💥#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/glafNLF1gk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2023
Also read: 'Any tips sir?': When Dhoni hilariously responded to a Twitter user who advised him to concentrate on batting
Dhoni has not had the best of runs as a batter in the last three editions. While he did put up a much-improved show in IPL 2022, he still managed only 232 runs in 14 games, at a strike rate of 123.40. However, he gave something to cheer for his ardent fans by turning back the clock courtesy of his match-finishing knock versus Mumbai Indians (MI), played a few rapid cameos, and struck one fifty during the tournament opener, versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Dhoni's loyalists will hope for a memorable season for the legendary cricketer who might step away from the game completely after this year's IPL.
CSK's complete squad for IPL 2023
MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma