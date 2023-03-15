'Any tips sir?': When Dhoni hilariously responded to a Twitter user who advised him to concentrate on batting

MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket. The former Indian captain retired in mid-2020 with 17,266 runs, 16 tons, 634 catches, 195 stumpings and leading India to all three major ICC titles. Dhoni created a huge stir in world cricket by keeping a check on his emotions on the field and being a shrewd tactician. He became a household name back in his early days due to his power-hitting, finishing skills and smart glovework.

While Dhoni earned a plethora of fans due to his various skills and talents on the field, the former keeper-batter has always been a private person off the 22-yard cricket strip. The former Indian captain has hardly been active on social media platforms. However, he used to be a bit more active, than current times, in 2011-2012.

In 2012, Dhoni hilariously replied to a user who had advised him to concentrate on his batting and not be active on Twitter. In July 2012, ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, the then national team captain Dhoni shared a tweet. Responding to his tweet, a user asked him to concentrate on his batting.

Just then, Dhoni stunned one and all with his hilarious response. "Sir yes sir, any tips sir," Dhoni wrote in response. The tweet has garnered much attention and has been retweeted by over 2,500 users. Check out Dhoni's tweet -

@urssrilu666 sir yes sir, any tips sir — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012 ×

At present, Dhoni hardly remains active on Twitter or Instagram. He is currently gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition where he will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The four-time winners had a miserable run in IPL 2022, finishing ninth, and, hence, will be desperate for a revamp this time around.