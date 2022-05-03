WATCH: MS Dhoni-starrer CSK celebrate EID with family members ahead of Yellow Army's next clash

The whole nation has dived into celebrations as the country is celebrating EID 2022 on Tuesday (May 03). On the occasion of the festival, the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also joined the celebrations and enjoyed some delicacies.

The likes of skipper MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo and many other CSK players joined together, in the team hotel, to enjoy a meal together on the occasion of Eid-al-fitr. Here's the video of the Chennai players' get-together with their family members and others:

Talking about defending champions CSK's run in IPL 2022, the Yellow Army haven't lived upto expectations. One of the most successful and consistent franchises, CSK are languishing at the penultimate position in the points table with only three wins from nine encounters. They, however, returned to winning ways in their previous clash, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race.

Once again being led by Dhoni, CSK will aim to win all their remaining games and hope for few other results to go their way to make an entry into the top four. For now, their chances are very slim. They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Pune on May 04.