Kieron Pollard to Jonny Bairstow: Top 5 overseas superstars who have flopped so far in IPL 2022

Written By: Abhishek Kumar | Updated: May 02, 2022, 09:49 PM(IST)

While a number of Indian and overseas youngsters have taken the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm, some of the seasoned performers have failed to live up to the expectations. The likes of Kieron Pollard and Jonny Barstow were expected to play a key role for their respective franchises this season but have failed to get going so far this season. Here is a look at some of the overseas stars who have failed to justify their hefty price tags and have struggled in IPL 2022 so far.

Mumbai Indians superstar Kieron Pollard has been far from his best with both the bat and the ball this season. The West Indies all-rounder has been one of the vital cogs in the Mumbai Indians line-up over the years and has played an instrumental role in their success.

However, Pollard has struggled massively this season. He is yet to notch up a big knock for the five-time champions having scored only 125 runs in 9 matches. He has just bowled ten overs in nine games so far this season and has managed only three wickets. 
 

Gujarat Titans had roped in Australian wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade for a sum of Rs 2.40 crore (INR 24 million) at the mega auction this year. Wade has failed to live up to the expectations for the debutants and was dropped from the playing XI after a string of low-key scores as an opener.

Wade was given a long run by Gujarat Titans at the start of the season with him opening the batting in the first five matches in a row. However, he managed only 58 runs in the five matches to lose his spot to Wriddhiman Saha.
 

Punjab Kings shelled out a whopping Rs 6.75 crore (67.5 million) to rope in Jonny Bairstow at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year. Bairstow came in with a huge reputation having shone for his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous editions. However, the Englishman has failed to justify his price tag in IPL 2022.

In six matches this season, Bairstow who has not opened for Punjab Kings, has amassed a paltry 79 runs at an abysmal strike rate of 112.86. His spot in the XI might come under the scanner if his poor show continues this season.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali came like a breath of fresh air for his side last season. Ali brought much-needed balance in the CSK line-up with his all-round abilities and did enough to impress the CSK team management as he was retained by the four-time champions.

However, he has been below-par so far this season and has failed to contribute much with both the bat and the ball. Ali has played just five games for CSK so far this season with 87 runs and no wickets. He has missed CSK's last three games due to an injury.

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping Rs 7.75 crore (INR 77.5 million) in the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, he has struggled to cement a spot in the playing XI having played only two matches so far this season.

Shepherd, who was expected to play a key role for SRH this season, has managed only 32 runs and three wickets in two games in IPL 2022.

