Watch: Lionel Messi's reaction goes viral after being subbed off by PSG coach during face-off vs Lyon

Lionel Messi-starrer Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) got the better of Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) during the French L1 football match between the two sides, held at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 19 (Sunday). PSG defeated Lyon 2-1 as the Argentine also made his home debut for his new club after moving from Barcelona in a dramatic fashion. While the 34-year-old did produce a solid performance during the first half, he was subbed off by team manager Mauricio Pochettino with only 14 minutes left in the encounter.

Following Messi being asked to join the sidelines, his reaction has gone viral after being subbed during the end moments. Since then, many fans on social media platforms also reacted to Messi's response to the coach's decision. Many reports claimed that the superstar footballer ignored Pochettino's hand while walking off, however, replays did show that he did shake his hands with the manager.

Here are some of the responses of fans to Messi's reaction after he was subbed off by the PSG coach -

After the match, Pochettino defended his decision to take off the Argentine. "Everyone knows we have great players, a squad of 35. It is my decision. We can only have 11 players on the field at one time," Pochettino said. "I only think about the best decision in each game, for each player, just as every coach does. We are here to make decisions. Sometimes people will be happy with them, sometimes they won't be. I asked him how he was and he said he was fine," he concluded.

PSG now have 6 wins from equal number of matches and will next face FC Metz on September 23.