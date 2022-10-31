WATCH: Ireland's Barry McCarthy saves certain six with outrageous fielding effort in T20 WC clash vs Australia

Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 31) to move to the second spot on Group 1 points table with five points from four matches. The Aussies successfully defended a total of 179 runs to bag their second win in the tournament and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Australia rode on a brilliant 63 off 44 balls from captain Aaron Finch to post a strong total on the board after being asked to bat first by Ireland at The Gabba in Brisbane. Marcus Stoinis also made a vital contribution with 35 off 25 deliveries laces with three fours and a solitary six.

Stoinis was brilliantly denied a maximum by Barry McCarthy, who pulled off an outrageous fielding effort to save four runs for his team. The incident happened on the second delivery of the 15th over when Stoinis was facing Mark Adair in the middle.

Stoinis lofted a slower one from the pacer towards long-on and the ball was traveling over the boundary line before being cut short in the air by McCarthy, who produced a stunning effort at long-on. The Ireland all-rounder timed his leap to perfection and caught the ball with his left hand before releasing it just in time to save four runs for his team.

McCarthy caused some damage to himself trying to pull off the unbelievable save as he landed awkwardly on his back. However, he left many amazed with his extraordinary reflexes, including Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, who was seen applauding him for his save.

McCarthy also shone with the ball against the hosts as he picked up a three-wicket haul to finish with excellent figures of 3/29 off his four overs. However, his efforts went in vain as Australia ended up winning the game comfortably in the end as the Ireland batters faltered in the 180-run chase.