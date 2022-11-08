WATCH | Rohit Sharma hits the nets amid an injury scare ahead of Ind-Eng T20 WC semi final

Ahead of the marquee semi-final clash against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Indian men's cricket team suffered a massive scare after skipper Rohit Sharma sustained a blow on his forearm.

Sharma was reportedly receiving a throwdown from specialist S Raghu during an optional net session at the Adelaide Oval when a ball rose awkwardly from length and hit the batter flush on his right forearm.

The Indian captain winced in pain, left his bat and sat on the sides while applying an ice pack to the area to avoid swelling. The Mumbai-born batter was seen talking to mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton as well.

He attempted to take the strike again but the excess pain meant he left the practice session for good 40 minutes as fans across the internet feared the worst.

However, to everyone's pleasant surprise, Sharma returned after receiving some treatment and immediately started batting during the second practice session.

The videos of the session showed Rohit pulling the ball like he usually does and without any discomfort.

He batted for almost 15 minutes after returning and managed to get into his groove in no time as if he hadn't even left the ground.

However, the team management has not released any official report about Sharma's injury and it will be interesting to observe he is fully-fit for Thursday's clash or not.

Sharma, who hasn't set the stage on fire in the world cup with the willow in his hand is still a vital part of the team. He is a big-match player and India desperately want him to farm the strike come Thursday, alongside KL Rahul.

India is facing a tough opponent in England and given Rohit's excellent record against them, the team management and fans will like him to come to the party where it matters the most.

