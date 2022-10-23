ICC T20 World Cup: India wins last-ball thriller, beats Pakistan by four wickets

Published: Oct 23, 2022, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In the match between India and Pakistan where India have won the match with 4 wickets in hand. It was a spectacular chase by team India as they were down to 31 for 4 at a point of time but then it was the 'King Kohli' show all the way.
