WATCH - 'I can’t do this': Ishan Kishan wins hearts, refuses to sign autograph above MS Dhoni's

India's ongoing tour of Bangladesh saw Ishan Kishan create history. Kishan featured in India's playing XI in the third and final ODI, with regular captain Rohit Sharma being injured, and opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. He looked in his elements from the word go and smashed a magnificent 131-ball 210, laced with 24 fours and 10 sixes, to become the fourth Indian to enter the 200-run club in ODIs.

Kishan became the youngster and fastest to score an ODI double ton. Overall, he became only the seventh to join the elite club -- comprising legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit, etc. Despite his recent heroics, the 24-year-old remains grounded and is destined for more success. Recently, a fan requested Ishan to give an autograph on his cellphone -- above MS Dhoni's. To this, the youngster won hearts with his gesture.

Kishan said in a video shared on Twitter, “Mahi bhai ka hai signature aur uske upar bol rahe hain mera karne…mereko thoda ho nahi raha hai (This is Mahi bhai’s signature and you are telling me to sign above it. I can’t do this). "Mahi bhai ka signature hai upar, abhi humlog utna pahunche nahi hai wahan par…neeche karta hun “I have not reached the level of MS Dhoni, I will sign in the bottom)," added the Indian keeper-batter. Here's the viral clip:

Dhoni retired from international cricket in mid-2020. However, he remains a big name in world cricket. During his illustrious career from 2004-2019, the former Indian captain earned accolades for his glovework, tactical acumen as a leader, finishing, and unorthodox keeping skills along with his ability to stay calm under pressure.