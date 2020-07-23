Watch: Henderson's shuffle to dressing room celebrations as Liverpool lift Premier League trophy

Liverpool on Thursday played out an eight-goal thriller with Chelsea at the Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds defeated the London outfit 5-3 before lifting the Premier League trophy after a 30-year wait. While fans weren’t allowed inside the stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Liverpool made sure to make it a glitzy event with terrific lighting show and fireworks to make it a memorable evening.

The iconic Kop was empty but fans gathered outside the Anfield stadium to experience the historic moment as Jordan Henderson lifted the coveted trophy amid light show and fireworks. Kenny Dalglish, the last Liverpool manager to deliver the title handed over the trophy to Henderson as history shook hands with the current legacy.

Henderson completed his shuffle before lifting the trophy as the Reds complete an unforgettable season in the Premier League.

“We’ve waited so long to finally deliver this for the fans. This has been such a special season for us, this is the one everyone wanted,” said Alexander-Arnold afterwards as the team lifted the trophy after a 30-year wait.

“It’s been an amazing season,” Henderson told former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher at pitchside.

“It’s been a journey, a process, and every single player has been part of it.”

“This won’t be the last one for this team,” former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness said. “This club is geared to be a very successful football club, this is Liverpool back to where they were 30 or 40 years ago.

“They will be challenging for this and the Champions League for the next decade.”

Klopp’s side won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles last year, but the German said that their rivals will look to close the gap.

“We’re champions of England, of Europe and the world. I know what that sounds like, but it’s the truth. It’s unbelievable, to be honest,” Klopp told reporters.

“We’ll not stop. We have internal challenges and each player can improve.

“Five years ago I asked the supporters to believe us. I told the doubters to become believers, they made it happen.”

Liverpool can take their league points tally for the season to 99 with victory at Newcastle United on Sunday.



