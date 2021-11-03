Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's breathtaking goal against Atalanta in slo-mo, netizens hail precision and technique

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals, including a breathtaking stoppage-time equaliser against Atalanta on Tuesday night to claim a vital point for his side in the UEFA Champions League.

After Atalanta took a 12th-minute lead, the forward helped his side to produce an equaliser after a clever back-heeled assist by Bruno Fernandes a minute into first-half stoppage time.

In the 56th minute, Atalanta again took the lead, however, it was Ronaldo who saw an opportunity on a loose ball on the edge of the box and scored a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Ronaldo, in his post-match interview, said, "It was a difficult game but we believed until the end. I helped my team to get one point and I'm so happy. We never give up. We believe until the end and it's a good result for us."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Ronaldo the best and compared him to basketball legend Michael Jordan. He said, "We all have our roles and responsibilities. Of course, Cristiano is a leader in the group but that's what he does, he scores goals. We're not happy conceding two goals ... But he (Ronaldo) does provide those moments and I'm sure the Chicago Bulls didn't mind having Michael Jordan either."

"Sometimes teams have the players they have and that's why they are Man United, that's why they are champions at the Chicago Bulls. You just come up with those moments," Ole added.

Ronaldo, who returned to the club in the summer, has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, five of those in the Champions League.