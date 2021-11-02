Manchester City's game against Club Brugge more important than United, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are completely focused on Wednesday`s Champions League group game against Club Brugge and will not have the weekend`s Manchester derby in the Premier League on the back of their minds, manager Pep Guardiola said. Last season`s finalists City are second in Group A, a point behind unbeaten Paris St Germain at the halfway stage of the phase. City, who are reigning Premier League champions, play neighbours United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Guardiola`s side sit five points behind league leaders Chelsea but the Spaniard said, unlike the Champions League, they would have plenty of games to catch up in the title race. "This game is much more important than the United game. It gives us an incredible step forward to qualify for the last 16," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday. "In the Premier League there are many games, here just six (in the group stage) -- now three left. The third and fourth games are the most important games and we need to take it seriously. "Tomorrow we have a chance, every year is more difficult. It`s just six games, lose more than one or two (and) it`s difficult. We already lost in Paris."

City beat Brugge 5-1 in the reverse fixture and Guardiola said he expects a backlash when the Belgian side visit the Etihad. "Of course, I`m pretty sure they will adjust things to punish us. We have to adjust to get better. It`s normal, it will be a completely different game," Guardiola added. City have lost two games in a row in all competitions but Guardiola said he was not thinking too much about the results.

"You win or lose but I`m only concerned with the way we play. The defeat was tough, you know the calendar how demanding it is," he said. "What we have done the last month, we want to finish this run well after the United game, before the international break."

Guardiola also sent a message of support to his former player Sergio Aguero who has been ruled out for three months following cardiac evaluation. Aguero, City`s all-time top scorer with 260 goals, moved to Barcelona in the close season. "It was difficult news for everyone, especially him and his family. We wish him a safe recovery, doesn`t matter the time (it takes)," Guardiola said. "Life is much more important than anything else."