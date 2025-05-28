Watch: Competitors risk life after a rolling wheel of cheese in UK's Gloucester

England has been renowned for its tradition for sports, whether it is the FA Cup in football or the Ashes in cricket, the nation has taken pride in its vast culture. However, one sport that has really caught the eye in recent years where the fans are seen risking their lives is the traditional rolling wheel of cheese. The event taking place annually is held at Cooper's Hill at Brockworth near Gloucester in England.

What is the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake?

The event is popularly known as the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake and has a rich history despite its tradition being unknown. The earliest record being is the 1826 event as a bunch of athletes chase down a 200-yard (180 m) long hill for a Double Gloucester cheese. This means, the sport has a tradition beyond the FA Cup which started in 1871 and the Ashes in 1882. When compared to the Wimbledon, it originated more than half a century before, highlighting the tradition.

Format of Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake

From the top of the hill, a 7–9-pound (3–4-kilogram) round of Double Gloucester cheese is sent rolling down the mountain, which is 200 yards (180 m) long, and with a slope of around 50 percent (26.6 degrees).

Competitors then start racing down the hill after the cheese is released. The first person over the finish line at the bottom of the hill wins the cheese. The competitors aim to catch the cheese; however, it has around a one-second head start and can reach high speeds, enough to knock over and injure a spectator.

Multiple races are held during the day, with separate events for men and women.

While it may seem funny, competitors are seen sustaining heavy injuries and sometimes being rescued from near-death situations. The hill is unsteady in nature with a rough surface, making it harder for the competitors to win.