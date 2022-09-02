Watch: Babar Azam sent packing with quick return catch from Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan

Hong Kong spinner Ehsan Khan dented Pakistan's chances of victory by taking out their star batsman and skipper Babar Azam with a jaw-dropping return catch in the initial stages of their Asia Cup clash.

He bolstered his team's chances of emerging victorious from this matchup as he picked up a low catch to send Azam, who merely managed to record 9 off 8 deliveries, on his way. The fact that it was Khan himself who bowled the ball that led to the wicket makes the feat all the more impressive.

*💥 WICKET:* 🎯 🎳 Pakistan 🇵🇰 13/1 (2.5/20 ov, lost the toss) v Hong Kong 🇭🇰

Babar Azam c & b Ehsan Khan 9 (8)

Ehsan Khan 0.5-0-6-1

Although Azam entered the tournament hot on the heels of a series of impressive performances and red-hot form. However, he has failed to replicate the same success in furthering his team's cause in the tournament.

Azam was only able to put 10 runs on the board in Pakistan's opening clash against arch-rivals India before he was forced to chart a course back to the stands courtesy of India's veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh pitching in with a fine catch.

However, Ehsan's efforts were just not enough for Hong Kong to overcome the challenge presented by Pakistan as the Men in Green eventually went on to emerge triumphant as The Shaheens' bowlers managed to bowl Hong Kong out for a mere 38 runs, sprinting away with a 155 run victory.

With this victory, Pakistan consolidated their position in the Super Four alongside former foes and nemeses India. Having trudged through a some unflattering performances in the ongoing Asia Cup, Babar Azam and his band of speedsters will hope to turn the tables on their fortune with their stunning performance against Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.