WATCH: Babar Azam delivers powerful speech as Pakistan hammer India by 10 wickets in T20 WC

Babar Azam-led Pakistan slammed India by 10 wickets in match 4 of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's 3 for 31 as they restricted Virat Kohli-led India for 151-7 in 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Green chased down the score with 10 wickets and 13 balls to spare, riding on unbeaten half-centuries from Mohammed Rizwan and Babar.

Thus, Pakistan finally managed to end India's 12-match unbeaten streak in the World Cups (including both ODIs and T20Is). Pakistan and India had first met each other in a World Cup in 1992. Since then, India won every single encounter till the 2019 ODI World Cup before Sunday evening's (October 24) face-off led to Babar & Co. stunning the Kohli-led line-up, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

In a video shared by the Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan skipper reminded his teammates that the historic victory over Team India was due to their collective effort. In addition, he urged them to not get overexcited or carried away.

"Look guys, this win was not a result of any individual performance. We gave a complete team performance and we do not have to let go of this. This is just a start, enjoy it, but do not get over-excited after beating India. We need to look ahead and our focus is to win the T20 World Cup. We will never be relaxed, just look to give your 100 percent. Please, do not get overexcited," Babar said while addressing his teammates in the dressing room. Here's the video:

The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan's historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill

At the post-match presentation, Babar told, "This was the team's effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results. We, the openers, kept it simple and built a partnership and because the wicket was getting better so we just wanted to keep batting till the end, which we did. It won't get easier just because we beat India. We will take the confidence, but we're taking it one match at a time, and there's a long way to go in the tournament."

New Zealand will be both India and Pakistan's next opposition in the T20 WC 2021 edition. Pakistan will square off with the Kiwis on October 26 (Tuesday). Kohli & Co. will face the Black Caps on October 31.