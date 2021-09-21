Wasim Jaffer gives fitting response to fan who accused him of backing Pakistan in Indo-Pak matches

Wasim Jaffer is a social media sensation. His tweets are often hilarious, which breaks the internet and the former Indian opener has become a huge hit on the social media platforms since late 2020.

However, Jaffer doesn't refrain from talking on important subjects from time to time. With Pakistan Cricket in shambles following New Zealand and England cancelling their respective tours to the Asian country, on security grounds, Jaffer extended his support to Pakistan and wrote, "The @RealPCB have every reason to be disappointed with the ECB. Pak and WI toured England last year during pandemic before vaccines. England owes so much to both Pak and WI. Least ECB could do is not cancel the reciprocal tours. There are no winners when cricket is cancelled."

To this, a fan accused him of supporting Pakistan during Indo-Pak games in the name of 'sporting spirit'. While the fan has now deleted his tweet, he had written, "Wasim bhai wahi hai jo India Pakistan ke match main Pakistan ko cheer karte hai in the name of sporting spirit." Thus, Jaffer didn't hold back and gave a fitting response.

For the unversed, Pakistan cricket is in disarray with New Zealand and England pulling out from touring the Asian giants on security grounds. This has put Pakistan in serious threat of losing out on hosting international games once again, just when they were set to host a number of big teams in the near future.