Wasim Akram backs Jaydev Unadkat to play WTC final against Australia

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has backed Jaydev Unadkat to play alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. Having coached young Unadkat during his stay at Kolkata Knight Riders earlier, Akram backs the left-armer to come good at the Oval, where he reckons with Jaydev’s out-swingers, he could pose a threat to the Aussies.

Akram, perhaps the greatest left-arm fast bowler ever, opined that because Unadkat is consistent with his performances in Ranji Trophy and that, his team also won the tournament, he must be playing regular Test cricket for India. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Akram backed the Saurashtra seamer to make his way into the XI for the WTC final.

"He is at a stage where he must play regularly because his first-class performances have been good, and his team won the Ranji Trophy. Jaydev Unadkat was also the captain. When I met him, he was 18 years old and wanted to keep learning. He was a very humble boy and keen to learn," Akram told Sportskeeda, as quoted by India Today.

Given there is no Jasprit Bumrah in the squad, and the match is played in England, the team management might get tempted to play three seamers, with the third being Umesh Yadav – someone who is experienced and has delivered in similar conditions in the past. However, Akram feels with the new Duke Ball likely to move around a bit at the Oval, Jaydev becomes an automatic choice.

“I would like to see Unadkat playing for India, and there are chances of him being successful, given the ball swings at The Oval," Wasim added.

Meanwhile, India, for the second time, has qualified for the WTC finals. Having faced New Zealand in the inaugural final two years back in Southampton, India lost the summit clash by eight wickets. Fast forward to 2023, following a successful two years in the whites, Rohit Sharma's India has again reached the finals, facing Australia, who suffered a 2-1 beating in the away Border-Gavaskar series in February-March.