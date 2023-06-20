Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense workout video has AB de Villiers’ attention

Virat Kohli’s presence on Instagram is no less massive. With more than 253 million followers, Kohli is the most popular cricketer on the platform. The former India skipper has been quite active on social media, following the completion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. He has often been sharing multiple philosophical quotes on the social media platform in recent times. The star India batter has now decided to come up with a glimpse of his rigorous training session on social media. “Look for excuses or look to get better,” read the caption of the post.

Previously, Virat Kohli had shared one of Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu’s quotes on Instagram Stories. “Silence is a source of great strength," read the post. In his last international outing, Kohli could not play a memorable knock. In the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Kohli managed to score 14 runs. In the second innings, Kohli looked in fine form but he fell short of a half-century by one run. Kohli’s questionable shot selection in the second innings also triggered a huge debate. Playing a delivery wide outside the off-stump, Kohli pulled off a drive but he ended up producing a thick edge which carried to Steve Smith standing at slip.

Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar seemed quite disappointed with Virat Kohli’s choice of shot. “It was a bad shot. It was an ordinary shot. You're asking me about it, I think you should ask Kohli. What was that shot? That was a shot outside the off-stump. We talked so much about the fact that to win a match, you need long innings. You need century-plus innings. How are you going to play a century-plus inning if you're going to play a shot so far outside the off-stump,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.