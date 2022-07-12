Virat Kohli to miss out? Rohit Sharma-led India's predicted playing XI for 1st ODI against England

India will be looking to continue their dominant run in white-ball cricket under captain Rohit Sharma when they lock horns with England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12). After losing the one-off 5th Test in Edgbaston by 7 wickets, India bounced back to win the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will be hoping to get off to a winning start in ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan will return to the playing XI as he remains a vital cog in the Indian batting line-up as far as ODIs are concerned. In the absence of KL Rahul, Dhawan will open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma and will be hoping to get the Men in Blue off to a good start.

All eyes will be on struggling Virat Kohli, who has failed to fire in his last few outings for India and is under immense pressure to regain his lost form. Kohli might not feature in the playing XI on Tuesday amid reports that he suffered a groin injury during practice ahead of the first ODI.

However, if he manages to make the cut, Kohli will be aiming to shut down his critics and notch up a big knock against the hosts. He is likely to continue batting at number three amid backing from the captain and the team management. Surykaumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will constitute India's middle order.

Also Read: People are eating on alternate days to feed their kids: Pat Cummins on massive protests in Sri Lanka

While Pant was fabulous in the one-off Test against England, he couldn't quite continue his red-hot form in the T20Is against England. The swashbuckling left-hander will be hoping to find some consistency in the ODI series and contribute generously in the middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be the second all-rounder in the side along with Pandya and will be donning the finishers' role in the lower-middle order. His contributions with the ball will be vital for the team in the absence of R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

Also Read: You can't rest in IPL but want to rest when you play for India: Sunil Gavaskar slams Team India stars

Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead India's pace attack in the absence of the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was on fire in the recently-concluded T20I series. Prasidh Krishna might make the cut over Shardul Thakur with his pace and accuracy with Mohammed Shami also featuring.

India's predicted playing XI for 1st ODI against England:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

