Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Australian Test captain Pat Cummins gives his take

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are regarded as two of the greatest ever players to play this sport. While Sachin was known as the God of cricket, Virat is well-known as King Kohli. Not only both have scored enormous amount of runs across formats, Sachin and Virat have more than 170 international centuries between them. Above all, both these stalwarts of cricket piled up all of this against some of the best bowlers the game has seen. Reigniting a debate on who is better among the two, Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins had a chat over with Pat naming his pick.

During a teaser episode of Amazon Prime’s ‘The Test’ series released on the YouTube, Usman Khawaja and Test captain Pat Cummins were seen have a discussion where Usman happened to ask Pat to pick between Virat and Sachin, and Cummins chose Kohli.

Explaining why he picked Kohli, Pat said only because he played against Sachin just once that too during a T20 game many years back, he just had to go for Kohli – against whom he has come across many a times in this career.

"I think I have played Sachin only once in a T20 years ago. So, I will say Virat," Cummins explained why he picked Virat over Sachin.

On the other hand, when he asked Khawaja to rank India’s original Fab Four in the order – which includes Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid, the left-handed batter went ahead with Sachin, then Dravid, Ganguly and in the end Laxman.

"I would go Tendulkar, one. Dravid, the wall, two. Three, Dada. Ganguly. Unfortunately, this hurts for me to say for Laxman too, I love watching Laxman bat, but lefties first," said Khawaja.